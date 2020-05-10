Ellen Lynch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Finerty Lynch, 79, of Hamburg, peacefully passed away on May 9, 2020 at the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. She was the wife of James T. Lynch, who died on January 11, 1975. Ellen was born on June 15, 1940 in Wilmington, DE to Martin and Jane Finerty. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School, DE and Winthrop University, NC, where she earned her degree in teaching. Ellen had a great passion for tradition whether it was baking cookies at the holidays or spring cleaning. Throughout her life, she took great pleasure in playing Bridge with her friends and enjoyed and talked fondly of her time teaching at Hamburg Area High School. Ellen is survived by her three daughters: Jennifer Bender (Kevin), Ann Ernst (Kirk), Kate Faudskar (Tom); her grandchildren: Berkeley Bender, Kiley Bender, Cole Faudskar and Claire Faudskar; and her sister: Harriet Finerty. She was predeceased by her brother: Martin J. Finerty, died September 9, 2016. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.als.org/donate. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved