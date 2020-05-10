Ellen Finerty Lynch, 79, of Hamburg, peacefully passed away on May 9, 2020 at the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. She was the wife of James T. Lynch, who died on January 11, 1975. Ellen was born on June 15, 1940 in Wilmington, DE to Martin and Jane Finerty. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School, DE and Winthrop University, NC, where she earned her degree in teaching. Ellen had a great passion for tradition whether it was baking cookies at the holidays or spring cleaning. Throughout her life, she took great pleasure in playing Bridge with her friends and enjoyed and talked fondly of her time teaching at Hamburg Area High School. Ellen is survived by her three daughters: Jennifer Bender (Kevin), Ann Ernst (Kirk), Kate Faudskar (Tom); her grandchildren: Berkeley Bender, Kiley Bender, Cole Faudskar and Claire Faudskar; and her sister: Harriet Finerty. She was predeceased by her brother: Martin J. Finerty, died September 9, 2016. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.als.org/donate. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 10 to May 11, 2020.