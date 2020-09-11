Evelyn F. (Stauffer) Lewis Mrs. Evelyn F. (Stauffer) Lewis, 100, formerly of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Highlands of Wyomissing. She was the widow of Joe F. Lewis who died on June 16, 2000. Born in Huff’s Church, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Edna (Fisher) Stauffer. Evelyn graduated from the Shillington High School in 1938 and is a member of the high school Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball and track. Following graduation she attended Kutztown State Teachers College where she was Captain of the Ladies Varsity Basketball Team, graduating in 1943. She was the first in her family to graduate college. Evelyn was employed as an Elementary School Teacher working in the Governor Mifflin School District at Brecknock Elementary for 23 years. She was the Secretary/Treasurer at Maple Grove Park and Raceway for 50 years, retiring at age 92. She also managed ticketing at the Raceway for over 40 years. She knew almost every regular customer by name. She was a member of Allegheny United Church of Christ where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Eastern Star where she served as Past Worthy Grand Matron. Evelyn was thankful for her 51 year marriage to Joe and was blessed to have two healthy children. She always smiled and loved to laugh. Surviving are two sons, G. Michael “Mike”, husband of Vicki Lewis of Avon, IN; and Kent J., husband of Cathy Lewis of Mohnton. She was also survived by four grandchildren: Jennifer (Lewis), wife of Jeff Holland of Carlsbad, CA; Alyson Lewis, fiancée of Mike Neff of Indianapolis, IN; Kira (Lewis), wife of Andy Roberson of Spring City, PA and Kyle, husband of Heather Lewis of Shillington; four great grandchildren: Lily and Josh Roberson of Spring City; Wesley and Owen Lewis of Shillington. She was the last surviving member of her family and was predeceased by seven siblings: Carl, Miriam, John, Verna, Roy, Lillian and Logan. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Allegheny Union Cemetery, Brecknock Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Allegheny United Church of Christ, 1219 Kurtz Mill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.