Gary L. Hibshman Gary L. Hibshman, 77, of Bethel, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Debra A. (Harlan) Hibshman, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage on Jan. 30. Gary, a son of the late Harold H. and Annamae (Kline) Hibshman, was born in Lebanon. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Wendy, wife of Donny Carroll, AL, Corey Hibshman, husband of Sheri, Lebanon, Tracy Thomas, Fredericksburg, Reyanna Hibshman, Lebanon, and Noel Hibshman, at home; two brothers, Glenn Hibshman, husband of Gail, Schaefferstown, and Kirk Hibshman, husband of Monica, Lebanon; a sister, Betty, wife of Larry Manbeck, Bethel; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. He was a 1960 graduate of Myerstown Highschool and retired in 2007 as President and part owner of Hibshman General Repair, Inc. He was also a valuable asset to Three Dog Landscaping, LLC. Gary was a past president of Frystown Social Quarters, a social member of Union Fire Company and Rescue Fire Company #1. He loved racing and socializing with family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, Aug. 6 th , at St. John’s Church of Mt. Aetna Cemetery, 5 E. Mill St., Mt. Aetna. Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com