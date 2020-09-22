Gloria Francis Ballamy Gloria Francis Ballamy, of Exeter Township was born in Beloit, Kansas on December 12, 1935 and passed away in her home on September 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Georgia Catherine Tice and William Nelson Tice. She is predeceased by her brother Terrence Nelson Tice, who passed on January 11, 2020. Gloria is survived by her loving husband William Charles Ballamy, her daughter Leah Suzanne Ballamy, her niece Karin Tice, her nephew Jonathan Tice, and her sister in law Catherine Kelsey. She is also survived by her beloved felines Anabella and Summer. Gloria attended Bethany College for her B.A. and The New England Conservatory of Music for her M.A. She was an accomplished concert violinist and beloved teacher. She played for several orchestras including the Reading Symphony Orchestra, where she was the assistant concertmaster. She also played for the Denver Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Sante Fe Opera Company, and the Boston Symphony. She was not afraid to try new things. When she was in her twenties, she took gigs as a strolling violist, model, and singer. She was extremely passionate about teaching violin and absolutely adored her students. Gloria was a talented artist and admired different cultures. She enjoyed going on travel adventures with her husband. She had a strong affinity towards American Indian art. She cherished the outdoors and appreciated all that mother nature had to give, especially animals. She had a witty sense of humor and a vivacious laugh which could fill a room. She was very expressive person and had a flare for fashion. Gloria was a strong, vibrant, talented, and loving person of whom will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and students. Her daughter refers to her as “Gloria in excelsis Deo”. Her bright spirit will always live on with all those she touched. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 11AM in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com