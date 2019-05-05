Helen E. (Epting) Murdock, 82, of

Topton, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton.

She was the widow of the late William D. Murdock, who died September 30, 1991.

Born in Wyomissing, Pa., Helen was a daughter of the late Charles W., and Leah (Yoder) Epting.

She was a 1954 graduate of Wyomissing High School and a 1958 graduate of

Lebanon Valley College, Annville, with a B.S. degree in music education, majoring in organ.

Helen was a private teacher of voice,

organ and piano for many years. She was the Director of Music at Zion Lutheran Church, Womelsdorf, from 1955 to 1960, Director of Music at Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn, from 1961 to 1968 and again from 1993, retiring in 1999, Director of Music at Atonement Lutheran Church, Wyomissing from 1968 to 1980, Director of Music at the Myerstown Lutheran Church, from 1991 to 1993. She was also a public Music Teacher in the Conrad Weiser School District from 1958 to 1960; public Music Teacher and Fine Arts Chairman at Schuylkill Valley High School from 1968 to 1975.

Helen also performed in numerous public musical

programs throughout Berks and Lebanon Counties. Most recently, Helen was the Organist and a member of Grace Lutheran Church, on the campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, for many years.

Helen's family would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to the caregivers in the Breidegam Center at The

Lutheran Home, and to Lehigh Valley Hospice for their

excellent care and compassion shown towards Helen.

Helen is survived by her children, Susan L. (Bausher), wife of Douglas F. Smith, Wyomissing, Edward E., husband of Dawn A. (Corrigan) Bausher, New Egypt, N.J.; step-children, Debra S. (Murdock), wife of Ronald C. Snyder, Shenandoah, Va., Mark S., husband of Susan (Weik) Murdock, Mohnton; four grandchildren: Derek F. Smith, Taylor E. Smith, Emily A. Bausher and Rebecca I. Bausher; and six step-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was

predeceased by her brother, Lawrence Epting.

A funeral service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Grace Lutheran Church, located in the Henry Auditorium on the campus at The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 South Home Avenue, Topton, PA, with Reverend Carl R. Schmoyer officiating. Entombment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery

Mausoleum, Sinking Spring. Relatives and friends are

invited to a visitation on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 in the church.

Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 S. Home Ave., Topton, PA 19562 to help benefit their musical activities. Ludwick

Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www. Ludwickfh.com.



