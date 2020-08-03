1/
Irene K. Perrine
Irene K. Perrine Irene K. (Yatron) Perrine, 85, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Friday July 31, 2020, at the Berkshire Center. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Rallio (Papoutsis) Yatron. Irene earned a H.S. Diploma from Reading Senior High School, and worked for Bell Telephone for 37 years as an Operator. She devoted a great portion of her life to being a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and a sensational sibling. She was simply one of the most caring, non-judgmental, and purest people you would ever come in contact with. Irene particularly enjoyed excursions with her sisters, BINGO, and cooking on Holidays. She also enjoyed the simple things in life, like watching TV, relaxing on her couch with a COLD soda, and her sacred Siamese cat. Irene is survived by her two children: daughter, Ralli L. (Perrine) Melnyk; son Paul Perrine, and her daughter in law Ami L. Perrine. She is also survived by her three “Riot” Sisters: Marina (Yatron) Asthon, Marylyn (Yatron) Holden, and Frances (Yatron) Miller; and her brother-in-law Richard E. Miller. Irene was predeceased by her brothers: Harry P. Yatron, Nicholas P. Yatron, Stratton P. Yatron, Michael P. Yatron, and Paul P. Yatron, as well as her grandson Michael G. Melnyk III, and her great niece Alyssa-Rose Fisher. A Celebration of Irene’s Wondrous Life will be held privately among her family members and close friends. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is providing assistance and guidance with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
