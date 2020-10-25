Janet Marino

Janet Mae (Romig) Marino, 88 of Birdsboro, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home. Born October 13, 1932 in Birdsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Percival Romig, Sr. and Edna Mae (Myers) Romig. She was the widow of Bastino Joseph Marino, who passed away on December 10, 1988. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, PA. Janet liked to bake and made the best chocolate cake and cheese cake. She also liked to clean and kept an immaculate home. She had been employed at Sears in the Coventry Mall and retired from Bradley’s in the Coventry Mall. Surviving are sons, Michael S. widower of Maria Marino of Birdsboro, PA and Steven S. husband of Shelly Marino of Birdsboro, PA, brother, Gary L. Romig of Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA; 4 grandchildren, Raina, Samuel, Joseph and Matthew; 4 great grandchildren, Annarose, Vincenzo, Sebastian and Ella; sister-in-law, Marion Romig; lifelong friends, Fay Berkley and Gloria Peters. She was predeceased by brother, Samuel Percival Romig, Jr., sisters, Ruth E. Miller and Leona L. Kulp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508. As per Janet’s request there will be no services. Dengler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



