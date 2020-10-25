1/
Janet Marino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Mae (Romig) Marino, 88 of Birdsboro, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home. Born October 13, 1932 in Birdsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Percival Romig, Sr. and Edna Mae (Myers) Romig. She was the widow of Bastino Joseph Marino, who passed away on December 10, 1988. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, PA. Janet liked to bake and made the best chocolate cake and cheese cake. She also liked to clean and kept an immaculate home. She had been employed at Sears in the Coventry Mall and retired from Bradley’s in the Coventry Mall. Surviving are sons, Michael S. widower of Maria Marino of Birdsboro, PA and Steven S. husband of Shelly Marino of Birdsboro, PA, brother, Gary L. Romig of Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA; 4 grandchildren, Raina, Samuel, Joseph and Matthew; 4 great grandchildren, Annarose, Vincenzo, Sebastian and Ella; sister-in-law, Marion Romig; lifelong friends, Fay Berkley and Gloria Peters. She was predeceased by brother, Samuel Percival Romig, Jr., sisters, Ruth E. Miller and Leona L. Kulp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508. As per Janet’s request there will be no services. Dengler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved