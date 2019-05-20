Joseph A. Andrulevich, 88, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Friday, May 17th, at

Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (nee'

Williams) Andrulevich. They were married for 60 years. Full obituary in Sunday's

Reading Eagle and on our website.

Visitation on Wednesday from 12 noon to 1 p.m., at Calvary United Church of Christ, 640 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 16601. Religious service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading, Pa., with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Calvary United Church of Christ, 640 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



