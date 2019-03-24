Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June (Bossler) Hebhardt.

June A. (Bossler) Hebhardt, 91, of West Reading, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at

ManorCare Health Services-Laureldale.

Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late

Walter and Thelma (Dierolf) Bossler. She was married to Robert J. Hebhardt, who passed in 2016.

June worked for 32 years at Narrow Fabric Industries, West Reading, retiring in 1999. She was a longtime member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Reading, and also a faithful attendee of Open Bible Baptist Church, Pennside.

June is survived by a daughter, Shirley A. Holley, wife of Richard Shueman, Reading; a son, Dale R. Hebhardt Sr., Muhlenberg; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Kreider, Wernersville, and Doris, wife of Ralph Eberhart, Wernersville; and two brothers, Bruce and Eugene Bossler, both of Reading.

She was predeceased by a brother, Earl.

A celebration of June's life will be held Wednesday, March 27, at 12:00 noon at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends may call Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

