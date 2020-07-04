Luther Piersol

Luther E. Piersol, 92, formerly of Cumru Twp., passed away on July 1, 2020, at The Highlands of Wyomissing, His wife, Patricia A. (Guzzetti) Piersol, passed away in August of 1997. Born in Reading he was a son of the late Edgar W. and Maude I. (Maury) Piersol. He was a graduate of Reading High School in 1945. After high school he served in the Army During World War II. He was stationed in Germany during the occupation. Luther was an electrician for Waldman Electric, West Reading for 44 years retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Congregational Church in Shillington where he was a member of the choir and served on the official board of the church. Luther loved sports especially Berks County with Reading High and Governor Mifflin as his favorites. He is survived by his four children: Michael A. (Jamie) Piersol, Wyomissing; Steven B. (Diane-deceased) Piersol, Danville, CA; and Randy T. (Cathy) Piersol, Ardmore; and Kristen A. (Jerry) Piersol, Manassas, VA; and three grandchildren: Josh, Luke, and Madeleine. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading beginning at 10 a.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Twin Pines Camp, Snydersville. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
