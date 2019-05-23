Mary M. (Gadzouris, Kline) Fortune, 77, resident of

Hamburg, Pa., passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., October 16, 1941, the daughter of the late John Fortune and Catherine Kennedy. She was the widow of Larry L. Kline; and predeceased by her life partner, Mary Boone.

Mary last worked for Reading Parking Authority.

Mary is survived by her brother, Thomas J. Fortune, life partner of Kathy Policastro, Newark, Del.; sister, Diane C. Schell, wife of Dennis, Wernersville; three daughters: Robin M. Gadzouris-Velgara, Hamburg; Tara M. Gadzouris, fiancee of David C. Mohn Sr., Kenhorst; and Catherine M. Gadzouris, fiancee of Robert T. Ruyak, Panama City Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mary was predeceased by her brother, Paul Fortune.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Joseph's Parish, 1018 N. 8th St., Reading, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MS Society.



