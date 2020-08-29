Michael “Tony” Petro, 72, husband of Sandy (Berry) Petro, passed away suddenly at his home in Birdsboro on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mildred (Oyster) Petro. “Tony” was the previous Director of the Chest-Mont Jubilaires Barbershop Chorus. He was also a former member of the Pretzel City Barbershop Chorus and the Bryn Mawr Barbershop Chorus. “Tony” was a member of IM ABLE Foundation. He was an avid golfer in his spare time. Michael was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an integral part of the development of the Amputees On The Move foundation and was also a member of the Wounded Warriors
Golf Program. Surviving along with his wife Sandy of 48 years, are his daughters Crystal Quek (Roy), and Amy Ridgley, wife of Kevin; sister Linda Petro; brother Tom Petro, husband of Margaret; grandchildren Lance Corporal Thomas Quek, Kalob Ridgley, and Kyliah Ridgley. He is predeceased by his brothers Stanley Petro and Stephen Petro Jr. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464) at 11:00 AM with Rev. Barry Moyer officiating. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately by the family following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to IM ABLE Foundation (220 N Park Rd building 7, Wyomissing, PA 19610), Wounded Warrior Project
(370 7th Ave Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001), or The Eastern Amputee Golf Association (2015 Amherst Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18015) in Michael’s name.