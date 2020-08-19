1/1
Miguel A. Ortega
Miguel A. Ortega Miguel A. Ortega, 74, of Reading, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Bonnie (Dunn) Ortega Born in Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Cresencia Rivera. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Michael, Juan, Angel and Perry Ortega; his daughters: Nylda Cruz, Dannet Ortega, Joanna Ortega and Maria Keller. He is also survived by his brothers Victor, Anibal and Pedro Ortega as well as his sisters Carmen Ortiz and Maria Perez. Also surviving are 29 grandchildren and many great grandchildren as well as his adopted grandchildren Javier Gonzalez, Keyla Ortega, Justin Gonzalez and Anthony Ortega. Services will be held in Theo. C. Auman, Inc. Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends and family may view on Sunday, August 23rd from 5:00-7:00 pm or on Monday from 9:30-10:30 am. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.theocauman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
6103744505
