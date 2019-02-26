Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Kerchner) Epler.

Pauline E. (Kerchner) Epler, 100, of West Lawn, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Mifflin Court,

Shillington. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Epler, who died October 16, 1996.

Pauline, a daughter of the late William M. and Edna S. (Gress) Kerchner, was born in Lincoln.

She is survived by a nephew, Warren Wealand Jr.,

husband of Shirley A., Sinking Spring; a great-nephew, Randy Wealand, husband of Karen, West Lawn; two great-nieces, Sherry, wife of Danny Thompson, Sinking Spring, and Kristen, wife of Tjay Stockbower, Sinking Spring; and two great-great-nieces, Tierney and Broghan; and a great-great-nephew, Zachary.

She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Webber; a brother, Charles Kerchner; and a sister, Helen O'Deair.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



