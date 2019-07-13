Pauline "Polly" Godown, age 75, of

Elverson, Pa., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Mae (Walbert) Weaver. She was the mother of 5; grandmother of 13.

She graduated from Upper Perkiomen High School and West Chester State College. She owned and operated

Polly's Daycare for 30 years, loving and caring for many children. She loved Jesus and it was obvious to anyone who knew her.

She is survived by her 5 children: Paul Godown and his wife, Tonia, of Washington, Pa.; Lori Godown, of Bernville; Christine Wildonger and her husband, Scott, of Elverson, Pa.; Amy Hamm and her husband, Rob, of Mohnton, Pa.; and Julie Lehman and her husband, Dave, of Denver, Pa.

She was a member of Hopewell Christian Fellowship,

Elverson. Her family was the most important part of her life. Polly's life could be encompassed in this quote: "A

hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove ... but the world may be different because I was

important in the life of a child." - Forest E. Witcraft.

A private service will be held at the convenience of

family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory may be sent to The Philadelphia Project at: https://thephiladelphiaproject.com/. On the donation sheet, please select "Children's Program Scholarship Fund."

The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com.



