Phyllis B. (Englehart) Iglar, our beloved mother and friend, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 88.

Tootie, as she was known, enjoyed a full life in years past, spending time with family and friends, walking Penn Street during its heyday, baking and reading. She loved pastry, Hershey's Kisses and Coke, playing board games and a clean house and could always be depended on to care for ailing family members or close friends.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Cyril, in 1985; and her siblings: Evelyn, Katherine, Marie, Dorothy,

Ruthie, Willie and Dick; along with many of her very best and closest friends; including her beloved feline

companions, Stepper and Bindi.

She is survived by her children: Ann Marie, wife of Bill Elmy, Chesterland, Ohio, John Iglar and his wife, Cindy, Mohnton, and Kathy Iglar, Kenhorst; along with grand-children: Katie Elmy Church, Canton, Ohio, and Lauren Elmy, Anchorage, Alaska; and great-granddaughter,

Charlie Church, Canton, Ohio. Included among her

survivors are a number of nieces and nephews.

Phyllis spent the early part of her life devoted to raising her children, after which she worked at Country Manor for 10 years doing what she loved, caring for others.

She has waited a long time to rejoin Cyril and to hear his loving call, "Hey, Phyl, get me a beer!" Finally together again for eternity.

A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Please dress comfortably; Tootie would have it no other way.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to

Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



