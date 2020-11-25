1/1
Dr. Richard Alexander Law Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Richard A. Law, Sr. Richard Alexander Law, 87, of Kutztown, PA, passed away on November 21st, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Philadelphia on April 4, 1933, to the late Charles Edward Law and Beatrice Miller, he is also predeceased by his two brothers, Edward and Joseph. Richard is survived by his wife, Gloria B. Law, daughters, Gloria M. Law, Celeste M. Law, Jocelyn Hendricks and 2 sons, Rick Law, Jr. and Christopher John Law, two grandchildren, Emmanuel Law and Alexander Law and 2 great-grandchildren, Emmanuel Law Jr. and Michael Law and many nieces and nephews. Richard completed and earned a full scholarship to Lasalle High School, Philadelphia, received a bachelor’s degree at West Chester State College, masters degree at Lehigh University and a Doctorate of Philosophy at Temple University in Philadelphia. Richard was beloved by his family, friends, coworkers and all whom he met. He will be greatly missed. Pray for us most Holy Jesus. Richard was a gentleman and a scholar. He lead all those in his care by quiet strength and example in mercy and love. A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown with Rev. Monsignor Walter T. Scheaffer as celebrant. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 9:00 am until time of mass at the church. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Richard and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Dr. Law was my all-time favorite professor at Kutztown. Always caring, amusing and intelligent !!
Deepest Sympathy to all the family,
Francine Klein
Francine Klein
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved