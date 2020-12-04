1/1
Richard J. DeLong
Richard J. DeLong Richard J. DeLong, 86, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin and Anna (Hiester) DeLong. Richard was a graduate of Reading High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Berks County Volunteer Fireman’s Association and the 14th Ward Republican Club. Richard was a huge Philadelphia Eagles Fan and attended numerous games with his son. Their tradition then continued in watching the games together every Sunday. Richard worked as a part-time salesman for several local car dealers, most recently at Marshall Chevrolet. He later worked in the mailroom for the Reading Eagle, from where he retired. Richard is survived by his son, Richard C. DeLong, Montoursville and his sister, Kathleen Klink, Myerstown. He is predeceased by his former wife, Margaret C. Chilton. Services and interment are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

