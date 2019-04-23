Robert E. Geisinger, 52, of Hamburg, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019,

surrounded by his loving family in his

brother's and caregiver's Mohrsville home.

Born in West Reading, he was the son of Nancy Ann (Brown) Geisinger, Tilden Twp., and the late Carl G. Geisinger Sr.

Robert was a 1984 graduate of Hamburg Area High School. He was employed as a senior maintenance mechanic at EEMA Ons Services, Kulpville, Pa. Robert was a member and trustee of the Hamburg VFW and a member of the Hamburg American Legion.

In addition to his mother, Nancy, Robert is survived by his former spouse and friend, Carol L. Geisinger, Hamburg; a son, Zachary S. Geisinger, Reading; a daughter, Katelynn S. Geisinger, Hamburg; and a stepson, Dillon M., husband of Alysha Jauch. Four brothers: Scott, husband of Brenda Geisinger, Myerstown, Steven, husband of Lisa Geisinger, Bernville, Daniel, husband of Bobbie Jo Geisinger, who also acted as his caregivers, Mohrsville, and Carl Jr., husband of Becky Geisinger; and two sisters, Lori Rivers, Boyertown, and Bonnie Geisinger, York, also survive him.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home Inc., 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to VFW Post 216. Wagner-Good Post Hamburg, 1 S. Fourth St., Hamburg, PA 19526. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



