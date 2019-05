Robert E. Reppert, 64, of Reading, passed away on May 21st, in his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Robert E.

Reppert and Barbara (West) Mosteller.

He is pre-deceased by a nephew, Eric.

Surviving are two sisters, Diane and Cathy Reppert; nephew, Christopher. Bob will be sadly missed by his

extended family, Nocera and Garl families and friends and neighbors. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of his private arrangements.