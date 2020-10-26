Ronald E. Ernst Ronald E. Ernst, 80, of Windsor Twp., formerly of Temple, passed away Saturday, October 24th in Tower Health Reading Hospital. Ronald was married to Loretta M. (Hinkle) Ernst. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Robert and Pauline (Broadbeck) Ernst. Ronald faithfully served his country in the U. S. Navy. Ronald retired from Windsor Service following twenty seven years of employment as a truck driver. After his retirement he was a bus driver for ten years for Supportive Concepts. Ronald was a member of Cressona American Legion Post No. 286. He also was a member of the Shoemakersville Fire Co., serving as Fire Police Captain for five years. Surviving are seven step children, Ronald Snyder, Jr., and wife Nancy, Rick Snyder and wife Lori, Randy Snyder and wife Terri, Michael Snyder, Susan Dietrich and husband Michael, Christopher Hill and wife Jennifer, and Scott Hill and wife Jenni. There are twenty grandchildren and twenty six great grandchildren. Also, he is survived by his siblings, George Ernst, Melody Rapp and husband Doug, and Eric Ernst. Ronald is survived by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by siblings, Robert, Phillip, Laverne, and Gary Ernst, and Audrey Ebersole. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28th from 6 pm until 8 pm in the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. All CDC guidelines will be enforced which include wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com