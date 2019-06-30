Ruth M. Potter, of Myerstown, Pa., and

formerly of Ellenton in Lycoming County, Pa., died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the StoneRidge Retirement Community in Myerstown. She peacefully died at 96 after serious illness for several months.

Born September 2, 1922, in Fleetwood, Pa., Ruth was the daughter of Alvin Peter Faust and Eva Keller Faust, both deceased.

After graduating from Fleetwood High School, Ruth

became a homemaker and lived most of her life in Ellenton, Pa. There she married James Seran Potter, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. He died on November 21, 2006.

Ruth was an accomplished gardener. Her other interests included hooking rugs, making ceramics and nature

photography. Prior to her final illness, Ruth enjoyed

independent living at the StoneRidge Community for ten years especially daily walks with friends on the grounds and visits by family members.

Survivors include her daughter, Fay Ann Levan, of

Albuquerque, N.M.; also her siblings: Anna Mae Kantner, of Lebanon, Pa., Earl Faust Sr., of Myerstown, Pa., Stanley Faust, of Birdsboro, Pa., and Pearl Thome, of Lebanon, Pa.; also her nephew, James Seran DePaul, of Philadelphia, Pa.; also her nieces, Ladorna Pfaff, of Salisbury, Md., and Leigh Turben, of Dayton, Ohio.

Visiting hours will be 9:00-11:00 a.m. July 8, 2019, at the Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave.,

Myerstown, PA, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at the Ellenton Cemetery in Lycoming County at 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

