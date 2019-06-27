Stephen W. Wise, 68, of Bernville, passed away Sunday, June 23rd, in his residence of natural causes.

He was married to Cindy A. (Balthaser) Wise. Stephen and Cindy were married

February 2, 1974, and celebrated 45 loving years of marriage.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold and Evelyn (Snyder) Wise.

He graduated from Cocalico High School in 1969.

He was employed at Fargo Assembly in Richland for 27 years, retiring February 2019. For 17 of those 27 years,

Stephen had perfect attendance.

He was previously employed by Gloray Knitting Mills, in Robesonia, and for seven years at Reading Tube.

He was a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

He was an avid music lover, especially enjoying the Beatles.

He attended many concerts over the years and was in

attendance at the first Woodstock.

Additional survivors include two children, Brett J. Wise, of Fleetwood, and Kristen J. Wise, and wife, Jennifer, of Bernville. There is one grandbaby on the way. Also, three siblings: Linda Todd, of Lancaster, David Wise, and wife, Loretta, of Lancaster, and Jeffrey Wise, and wife, Elizabeth, of New Holland.

Stephen is also survived by his mother-in-law, June Balthaser, widow of Kermit Balthaser, of Rehrersburg; brothers-in law, Richard, and wife, Cheryl Balthaser, of

Rehrersburg, and Dean, and wife, Rachael Balthaser, of

Womelsdorf; also, a sister-in-law, Donna, and husband, Denny Wloczewski, of Shillington. There are nine nieces and four nephews.

Stephen is predeceased by a brother, Michael Robert Wise; and a brother-in-law, Glenn Balthaser, and survived by Glenn's wife, Wanda, of Reading.

He is survived by his grand puppy, Marley.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 2 p.m. at Reinhart's Christmas Tree Farm, 326 Oak Lane, Bernville, PA with Pastor Rich Moore officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cat Works, P.O. Box 15171, Reading, PA 19612 and , 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112.

The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



