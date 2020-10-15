Susan (Witwer) Lee It is with heavy heart that we share the passing of Susan (Witwer) Lee, of Millsboro Delaware formally of Reading Pennsylvania. She started her journey on earth February 19th 1952 but sadly ended her journey on October 8th 2020. Susan is survived by her son Kenneth Ganter and his fiancé Theresa with whom she resided. Also, a daughter Tammy Ganter of Dagsboro. Susan is also survived by her brother William and wife Theresa of Temple Pennsylvania. Susan will be missed by her grandchildren Ariel, Hannah, Mandy and Anna. Susan’s biggest joy was her great grandchildren Everly, Charlee and Bailey. She will also be missed by her nephew William Witwer III and nieces Tracy Witwer and Shelby Witwer. Some of Susan’s passions were the love of animals, the love of the Minnesota Vikings because she loved their colors and gardening with her son Kenneth. Susan was predeceased and greeted on her new journey by her father William Witwer Senior, her mother Marie (Weidner) Witwer, her husband James Lee and daughter Tabitha. She was also predeceased by grandparents. Also, a special thanks to granddaughter Ariel for the great love, compassion and caring you gave Susan in her time of need. I know Susan felt safe in your love for her. We would like to thank the nurses of Vitas Healthcare for their great care they gave Susan. Per Susan’s request there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com