Thomas P. "Odie" O'Donnell, 67,

Schuylkill Haven, died Friday morning at his home with his wife, Robin, by his side.

Born February 11, 1952, in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Francis and Margaret (Feinauer) O'Donnell. He was a 1952

graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, and a 1976 graduate of Reading Area Community College.

Odie was an excellent storyteller who

lovingly had the "gift to gab." He took great pride in his Top 500 1960s playlist and loved sports especially March Madness. He could often be found hiking or walking his dogs, Yogi, Lucy or Cody or taking care of his cats.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Gorman; brothers, Michael and Joseph

O'Donnell; and a sister-in-law, Mary O'Donnell.

Odie is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Robin

(Edmonds) O'Donnell, Schuylkill Haven; brothers, Francis "Frank" O'Donnell, Pottsville, and Daniel "Danny"

O'Donnell and his wife, Mary Ellen, Pottsville; sisters, Suzie Gillespie and her husband, William, Washington, and Peggy Kaplan, Nevada; several nieces; and nephews; and his fur child, Wendy.

The family requests donations be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, Pine Grove, Pa., in Tom's memory.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 West

Market Street, Pottsville, has been entrusted with the

funeral arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the family.



