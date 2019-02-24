Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Loeper.

Timothy R. Loeper, 67, of Exeter, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Karen A. (Ehrgood) Loeper, with whom he

celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Sergeant) Loeper.

Tim was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School in 1969 and Computer Educational Institute in 1970.

He was a proud member of the United States Air Force and was a Mid West Grinder at CarTech for 40 years until retiring in 2014.

He enjoyed retirement, traveling, especially cruises, cooking and, most of all, spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sons, Andrew, husband of Kara, of Mt. Penn, Ryan D., husband of Kristina K., of Robeson; and one daughter, Heather Grebe, wife of Don, of Del. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and one brother, Richard S., of Sinking Spring; and two sisters, Mary Frances, wife of Earl Sheetz, of Exeter, and Donna M., wife of Edward McLean, of Muhlenberg.

He was pre-deceased by in-laws, Gayle and Richard

Baker; and brothers-in-law, Ed Mautz and Lee Ehrgood.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



