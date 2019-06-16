William Harvey Hevalow, 88, formerly of Temple, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City, where he had been a resident since April 12, 2016.

Born on March 3, 1931, in Weatherly,

Carbon County, Pa., he was the son of the late Clifford B. Hevalow and Margaret (Carrigan) Hevalow Noll.

He is survived by two nieces, Patricia M. Hevalow and Kathleen A. Hevalow. He is also survived by Jennifer Geddio and her family, for whom he had special fondness.

William was preceded in death by his brothers: Edward H., Clifford B., James R., and baby Oscar Hevalow. Also his stepfather, Paul W. Noll; and Colleen Seiders, whom he

respected as a daughter.

William graduated from Muhlenberg High School in the Class of 1950. He was a member of the Goodwill Fire

Company and the Muhlenberg Athletics.

He served in the United States Air Force as a staff

sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1991 as a lineman from the Metropolitan Edison Company, Reading. William was an avid golfer. He achieved three "holes-in-one" during his lifetime.

Visitation for William will be Thursday, 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to the Southeastern Veterans Center, One Veterans Drive, Spring City, PA 19475.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



