D. Louise Talley

Woman of the Year, Woman of a Lifetime

Dorothy Louise Talley, age 85, of Lucerne, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born to the late

Rolland Franklin Martin and Dorotha Ann Hook on January 7, 1934, in

Bethel, Wyandotte County, Kansas.

On March 13, 1952, Louise married the love of her life, Howard Ray Talley, and together they shared a wonderful life with their four children and openly shared their love and home to care for foster children as well. In 1976, Louise followed her dreams of moving to Lake County and operating a resort in Nice, with her husband Howard, and thus Talley's Family Resort was born. It wasn't long before Louise took her leadership skills outside of her family-run business. She involved herself in many organizations so that she would make a difference in Lake County.

She co-founded the Restaurant and Resort Association. In 1996 she was elected to the office of Supervisor, District 3, County of Lake. Louise never grew tired of contributing to the people and she worked at Yuba College instructing students in the business classes.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ray Talley, and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Venoma Pearl Gill; brother, Rolland Franklin Martin Jr.; children, Loretta Ann Krentz (Chris), Howard Ray Talley Jr, (Jane), Roger Wayne Talley (Dao), William Alan Talley (Dawn); grandchildren, Annamarie Kump (Thane), Audrey Sharp (Jason), Crystal Lorentzen (Wayne), Sarah Taylor (Justin), Victoria Gonzales (Jacob), Colby Talley, Brent Talley, and Shelby Talley; sixteen great-grandchildren, and one and a half great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 3 -5 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Lakeport Christian Center on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., with burial to follow at Upper Lake Cemetery.

