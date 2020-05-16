Dennis Leroy Church
Dennis Leroy Church, age 77, of Kelsyville, CA, died peacefully surrounded by family at his home on May 12, 2020. The family surrounding him at the time of his passing was Scott Sprague (nephew), Laura McNee (niece), Ralph Sprague (nephew), Rebecca Sprague (great-niece), and Virgina Potter (sister.)
Dennis was born to the late Virgil Sheppard Church and Lois Ruth Hutchinson on September 22, 1942, in Grass Valley, CA. He was a beloved father to his children, Rhonda (Church) Shane of Sacramento, CA, and Richard Church of Fernley, NV; the cherished brother of Virginia Potter and Patricia
Stewart; and grandfather to Ryan Church, Ashleigh Church, Emma Shane and Makenzie Shane.
Dennis attended Sacramento High School in Sacramento, CA. He then entered the US Army where he proudly served his country. Following his enlistment Dennis worked for the Sacramento Army Depot as a Forklift Operator for 30+ years. He also served the US Army as a civilian contractor in Heidelberg, Germany in the 1980s. He will be honored by many for his dedication to those he served throughout his life.
Dennis enjoyed fishing and was an active member of the National Rifle Association.
Memorial Service will take place at a later date at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lakeport, CA. Our Dad will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in Memory of Dennis L. Church at
woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 16, 2020.