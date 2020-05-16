Dennis Leroy Church
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Leroy Church
Dennis Leroy Church, age 77, of Kelsyville, CA, died peacefully surrounded by family at his home on May 12, 2020. The family surrounding him at the time of his passing was Scott Sprague (nephew), Laura McNee (niece), Ralph Sprague (nephew), Rebecca Sprague (great-niece), and Virgina Potter (sister.)
Dennis was born to the late Virgil Sheppard Church and Lois Ruth Hutchinson on September 22, 1942, in Grass Valley, CA. He was a beloved father to his children, Rhonda (Church) Shane of Sacramento, CA, and Richard Church of Fernley, NV; the cherished brother of Virginia Potter and Patricia
Stewart; and grandfather to Ryan Church, Ashleigh Church, Emma Shane and Makenzie Shane.
Dennis attended Sacramento High School in Sacramento, CA. He then entered the US Army where he proudly served his country. Following his enlistment Dennis worked for the Sacramento Army Depot as a Forklift Operator for 30+ years. He also served the US Army as a civilian contractor in Heidelberg, Germany in the 1980s. He will be honored by many for his dedication to those he served throughout his life.
Dennis enjoyed fishing and was an active member of the National Rifle Association.
Memorial Service will take place at a later date at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lakeport, CA. Our Dad will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in Memory of Dennis L. Church at
woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved