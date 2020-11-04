John Whittingslow



John Whittingslow, 84, of Clearlake, CA, passed away on June 26, 2020, in his sleepA celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sat. Nov. 7, at First Baptist Church of Clearlake Oaks. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance will be limited to his family and church family. The service will be live streamed at Oaks FBCJohn is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carol; daughter, Shannon, son, William, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and six brothers and one sister.The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lake County for their care and support.