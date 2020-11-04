1/
John Whittingslow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Whittingslow

John Whittingslow, 84, of Clearlake, CA, passed away on June 26, 2020, in his sleep
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sat. Nov. 7, at First Baptist Church of Clearlake Oaks. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance will be limited to his family and church family. The service will be live streamed at Oaks FBC
John is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carol; daughter, Shannon, son, William, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and six brothers and one sister.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lake County for their care and support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 4, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved