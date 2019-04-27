Pamela Phillips

October 21, 1947 - April 16, 2019

Pamela R. Phillips, 71, often described as the most kind and gentle person anyone has ever met, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones, exactly how she would have wanted it to be.

Pam was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She leaves behind her loving husband

of 35 wonderful years, Raymond; four children, Misty, Daniel, Kehaulani, and Maheanani; 15 grandchildren; five of her siblings; tons of nieces and nephew; and countless others that she took in as her own over the years. There was never a person Pamela met that she didn't consider family. She will be profoundly missed by every individual that had the privilege to know her.

A Celebration of Life, and potluck, will be held at Pamela's favorite place to be, Robinson Rancheria in the Banquet Hall, on May 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. Please come adorned with your Pamela-inspired hat. For any questions, please contact

Pam's daughter, Nani, at [email protected]

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes

Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.