PETER J. HOLLAND, Hidden Valley Lake O ct. 12, 2020



Peter Holland was born in Worcester, England April 1929. He attended the British Military Academy, Sandhurst, and served seventeen years with duty in Korea NATO, Kenya, Australia and Ma-laysia. After his service he immigrated to New Zealand and worked with Massey University Education Department and also received his BS and MS. He was also a New Zealand Fulbright Scholar to the U.S. He came to the US as a resident in 1991. He taught business systems and on-line learning as an instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College and Napa College until his retirement in 2015. His major interests were teaching, computer / internet applications and gardening. He so liked the beauty of the Lake County regions. He leaves 2 daughters in England, 5 children (one predeceased him) their spouses and grandchildren in New Zealand, special friend Patricia Berry, many friends and former students.