1/
Peter J. Holland
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PETER J. HOLLAND, Hidden Valley Lake O ct. 12, 2020

Peter Holland was born in Worcester, England April 1929. He attended the British Military Academy, Sandhurst, and served seventeen years with duty in Korea NATO, Kenya, Australia and Ma-laysia. After his service he immigrated to New Zealand and worked with Massey University Education Department and also received his BS and MS. He was also a New Zealand Fulbright Scholar to the U.S. He came to the US as a resident in 1991. He taught business systems and on-line learning as an instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College and Napa College until his retirement in 2015. His major interests were teaching, computer / internet applications and gardening. He so liked the beauty of the Lake County regions. He leaves 2 daughters in England, 5 children (one predeceased him) their spouses and grandchildren in New Zealand, special friend Patricia Berry, many friends and former students.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved