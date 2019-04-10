Ronald "Ron" Francis Dominguez

Ron passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 25, 2019.

He was born in Colorado to parents, Isaac and Erlinda Dominguez. His early years were spent in Taos, New Mexico, and he later moved to the Bay Area. After graduating from high school he attended and graduated from San Jose State where he received his teaching degree. He was a dedicated coach and science teacher for 42 years. In 2001 Ron moved to his beloved Lake County and has always said it has added years to his life.

Ron is survived by his three children, Jason (Stephanie), Scott and Keri; three lovely granddaughters, Jordyn, Ally, and Alyssa; brother, Arno (Mary Ann); and nephews, Tyler and Derek. He was preceded in death by his son, Cy.

Ron was loved by many and will be missed by many, especially his loving partner, Sonja.