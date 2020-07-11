1/1
Bernarda "Nati" Vazquez
1941 - 2020
Bernarda "Nati" Vazquez, 79, beloved wife of Alfredo Vazquez, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family after a longtime illness with Alzheimer's.

Born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on June 11, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Bernardo Lopez and Sixta Mercado. She had resided in Meriden since 1958.

Mrs. Vazquez was employed by Napier's Company until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of the Cursillo and the church choir. Nati loved crocheting and listening to music.

Besides her husband of 60 years, she is survived by her two daughters, Ivette Vazquez and Yvonne Jimenez and her husband Peter and two grandsons, P.J. Jimenez and Gabriel Jimenez. She is also survived by two sisters, Maria T. Ferrer and her husband Angel and Elba Lopez, a brother, Samuel Lopez and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Carmen Vazquez, Rosin Cardona and Micaela Llorente.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 12 noon. A private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks are mandatory, and visitors are asked to pay their respects promptly.

The Family would like to thank all the staff of Hartford Healthcare Home Hospice, especially to Sarah and Sally, for the loving and compassionate care given to Nati. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Son
JUL
13
Burial
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God bless and carry you through this difficult time.
Zoed Matos
Friend
July 10, 2020
Leonora Rodriguez
July 10, 2020
Yvonne so very sorry for your loss ❤
Laura Cagna
Friend
