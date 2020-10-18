1/1
Charles T. Murphy Jr.
1924 - 2020
Charles T. Murphy, Jr., 95, husband of the late Jeanne Murphy passed away on October 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on December 24, 1924, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorthella (Stocking) Murphy. Charles graduated from Meriden High School and then received his BA from St. John's University in NYC. He went on to work for Sikorsky, Pratt & Whitney, and finally UTC. In his retirement Charles was an active volunteer at Midstate Medical Center. Mr. Murphy was a veteran of WWII having served with the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his two daughters Wendy Murphy and Judith McCormack and his four grandchildren Mallory Murphy, Christopher McCormack (Kasey), Caroline Myer (Matthew), Ryan McCormack (Justin Radtke) and two great grandchildren Gavin Myer and Hailey Myer He is also survived by his companion of 16 years, Carole Eller. Charles was predeceased by his son-in-law Brian McCormack and his eight brothers and sisters.

A graveside service, with military honors, for Charles and Jeanne will be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 10 am at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.





Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
