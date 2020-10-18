Charles T. Murphy, Jr., 95, husband of the late Jeanne Murphy passed away on October 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on December 24, 1924, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorthella (Stocking) Murphy. Charles graduated from Meriden High School and then received his BA from St. John's University in NYC. He went on to work for Sikorsky, Pratt & Whitney, and finally UTC. In his retirement Charles was an active volunteer at Midstate Medical Center. Mr. Murphy was a veteran of WWII having served with the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his two daughters Wendy Murphy and Judith McCormack and his four grandchildren Mallory Murphy, Christopher McCormack (Kasey), Caroline Myer (Matthew), Ryan McCormack (Justin Radtke) and two great grandchildren Gavin Myer and Hailey Myer He is also survived by his companion of 16 years, Carole Eller. Charles was predeceased by his son-in-law Brian McCormack and his eight brothers and sisters.
A graveside service, with military honors, for Charles and Jeanne will be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 10 am at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
