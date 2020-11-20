Doris M. Burgess, 97, died peacefully at the Bradley Home on November 19, 2020 from complications of Covid -19.
She was born on January 7, 1923 and resided in Meriden all her life. Doris was preceded in death in 1993 by her beloved husband Raymond. She is survived by her four children, daughter Mary Anne Sopelak (Alan Sopelak) of Simsbury, three sons, Russell Burgess (Alexis Burgess) of Meriden, Timothy Burgess of East Haddam, and James Burgess (Tina Burgess) of Clinton. She was blessed to have seven grandchildren, Kari Burgess, Susan Burgess, Amy Burgess, Sarah Sopelak, Cynthia Sopelak Hjorth (Christopher Hjorth), Bruce Burgess, and Robert Burgess and one great grandson, Ethan Hjorth.
Doris graduated from Meriden High School, received a bachelors degree from Teachers College of Connecticut in New Britain, and a masters degree from Columbia University. She was a first and second grade teacher in many schools throughout her teaching career including Roger Wolcott School, Windsor, CT, as well as Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin, Jonathan Trumbull and Nathan Hale in Meriden. She retired in 1974 and then worked at the Meriden VNA as a clinic clerk and also as a poll worker for the City of Meriden. One of the many impacts she had on her students was teaching them how to read for the first time.
She was a parishioner of St. Rose and St. Joseph Churches and was a member of the Meriden Council of Catholic Women, Kiwanis Club Tri-Town Golden K, Friends of the Meriden Public Library, Meriden Senior Center, AARP Castle Craig Chapter 4664, the Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut and the Red Hat Society.
Doris had a passion for ballroom dancing with her husband Ray and enjoyed line dancing groups in Meriden, Berlin, and New Britain. She also enjoyed spending time at the shore at Grove Beach Point in Westbrook. Doris possessed a wonderful sense of humor attributed to her dad, Dr. John Russell and always told a good joke.
The Family is grateful for the wonderful, kind and compassionate care by the Health Care Heroes of the Bradley Home.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all services at this time will be private. A public celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bradley Home & Pavilion, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT 06451. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with funeral arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
