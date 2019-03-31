The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Mordarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika A. Mordarski


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erika A. Mordarski Obituary
Erika A. Mordarski, 95, departed this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Regency House of Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Karol Mordarski.

Erika was born in Germany on Nov. 14, 1923 to the late Valentin and Maria (Ranft) Reiss. After marrying, she and her husband came to the United States and settled in Meriden. Soon after they relocated to Wallingford where they built their life together. She worked at the Connecticut School for Boys in Middletown for years and often enjoyed sharing her cooking with those she took care of. Gardening and working outside with her husband were among the many things that she enjoyed in life.

Erika is survived by her three children, Erika Warner, of Wallingford, Egon (Marie) Mordarski, of North Branford, and Werner (Marilyn) Mordarski, of Cheshire. She also leaves behind by her grandchildren,Leslie Mordarski, Don (Jen) Warner, Steve Mordarski, Derek (Sarah) Mordarski, and Celia (Justin) Shatava; as well as four great -grandchildren.

All services for Erika will be private and at the convenience of the family. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Download Now