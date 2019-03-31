Erika A. Mordarski, 95, departed this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Regency House of Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Karol Mordarski.



Erika was born in Germany on Nov. 14, 1923 to the late Valentin and Maria (Ranft) Reiss. After marrying, she and her husband came to the United States and settled in Meriden. Soon after they relocated to Wallingford where they built their life together. She worked at the Connecticut School for Boys in Middletown for years and often enjoyed sharing her cooking with those she took care of. Gardening and working outside with her husband were among the many things that she enjoyed in life.



Erika is survived by her three children, Erika Warner, of Wallingford, Egon (Marie) Mordarski, of North Branford, and Werner (Marilyn) Mordarski, of Cheshire. She also leaves behind by her grandchildren,Leslie Mordarski, Don (Jen) Warner, Steve Mordarski, Derek (Sarah) Mordarski, and Celia (Justin) Shatava; as well as four great -grandchildren.



All services for Erika will be private and at the convenience of the family. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary