Joan (Fabianski) McKevitt, 87, beloved wife of the late Daniel P. McKevitt, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford.
Joan was born in Wallingford, August 26, 1932, a daughter of the late Chester Fabianski and Stacia (Wink) Fabianski and had been a lifelong Wallingford resident. She was employed as a unit secretary for the Masonic Home for many years and later in food service at Lyman Hall High School until her retirement.
She is survived by her two daughters Deborah Brauch and her husband George, and Lorraine Matuskiewicz all of Wallingford; her four grandchildren Noah Brauch, Tammy Ortiz, Kelly Matuskiewicz and Brandy Ullom; two step grandchildren; six great grandchildren including Andrew, Kenzie, Cheyenne, and Madison, who were especially close to their great grandmother; five step great grandchildren; and several nieces; and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Patrick McKevitt and Wayne W. McKevitt; her daughter-in-law Sandy McKevitt; her son-in-law Theodore Matuskiewicz; and her brother Walter Fabianski.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Joan may be sent to the Masonic Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT. 06492. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019