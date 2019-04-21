John Bosnyak passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with his wife, Melita and family by his side. John was born on May 16, 1937 in Meriden, Conn. to parents, Joseph and Bessie, and was raised with his older brothers, Charlie and Joe, both veterans of World War II. John graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. in Wallingford and New Haven State Teachers College. He spent his professional career as a teacher and school psychologist in the Wallingford public schools. Being an early entry to school psychology, he took great joy mentoring younger colleagues and always put his students first. John's quick wit was well known in the schools and his humor was appreciated by people of all ages, genders and races.



John married Melita (Hamelin) and celebrated 62 years of marriage this year; raising their family on North Main Street in Wallingford. His family includes daughter, Toni and husband, Bill Wray; sons, David (widower to Denise), and Marc and wife, Joan. Grandchildren: Elizabeth and husband, Steve Paddock, Laura and husband, Rosen Ivanov, and Emily and fiance, Jareed Gaines, Rachel Bosnyak, Lauren Bosnyak, and John Charles II Bosnyak. Great grandchildren: Owen and Keira Melita Paddock. He leaves numerous extended family members including brothers-in law (Larry, Wil, and Glen Hamelin); sister-in law, Mary Bosnyak; nieces and nephews (Zan, Joe, Suzy, and Candy Bosnyak); great-nieces and -nephews; and many other cherished family and friends.



John spent his retirement in St. Augustine, Fla. and Green Hill Beach, R.I. He was an avid fly fisherman and gardener. He will be missed for making his family and friends feel special and loved.



Funeral services are private to the family under the direction of Craig Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Augustine, Fla. Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019