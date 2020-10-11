1/1
Joseph Gibson
1931 - 2020
Joseph Gibson, 89, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 at Meriden Healthcare Center in Meriden.

He was born in Yonkers, New York on March 13, 1931, a son of the late Orr and Theresa (Hirkst) Gibson.

Joseph moved to Wallingford with his parents in the early 1940's. He married Barbara (Brett) in 1951. Joseph lived in Wallingford for most of his life but moved to Sebastian, Florida in the 1980's. He traveled extensively throughout the world. He was a Master electrician and assisted individuals during the Vietnam War to stay in contact with their families via the Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS). Joseph was a licensed Ham radio operator and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He will be missed!

Joseph is survived by his children, Jeanne Gibson Cavanaugh and Joseph Gibson. He was predeceased by his youngest child, Michael, in 2019.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the cemetery). Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com





Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
