Nancy Jakiela aka Charlotte Nancy McIe, 85, of Meriden, passed away on August 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Nancy was born in Kane, PA to Earl and Dorothy McIe on March 20, 1935.
She was predeceased by her husband Donald Jakiela, sister-in-law Frances Urciola and brother-in-law Robert Jakiela. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Ann Jakiela and Donna Jakiela, son-in-law Steve Gale, her sister Carol Lohmann and many cousins.
Nancy worked as a bookkeeper for many companies throughout the years and especially enjoyed working for Attorney John Papandrea. Nancy was a dog lover and had numerous dogs throughout her life including Boarder Collies, Labrador Retrievers and currently a cute little Peek-a-poo.
She enjoyed her weekly visit with her friend and hairdresser Leslie. Nancy wanted to thank her physician Dr. Benjamin, for all his good advice over the years and all the people who helped and assisted her through her difficult health issues.
In this time of Covid-19, for the safety of the family, friends, and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a wake and funeral gathering. Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Wednesday, August 12th at 11:30 a.m. directly at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 0640.