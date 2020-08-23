1/1
Peter W. Semolic
Peter W. Semolic of Whitehall, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a short illness. He was 73. Peter was born and raised in Meriden, CT and graduated from Maloney High School in 1965. He served in the US Navy. He also received an Associates Degree in Animal Husbandry from the University of Maine.

He was predeceased by his mother, Viola (Kasperovich) Semolic, and his father, Walter J. Semolic.

Peter will be missed by his sisters, Carole Semolic of Montgomery, NY and Irene Hanslin of Concord, NH, his brother, Walter (Paul) Semolic of Portland, CT, his nephew, Tyler Hanslin of Concord, NH, and several aunts and cousins.

Peter enjoyed life to the fullest, especially riding his motorcycle around the Lake George area.

Funeral plans are private.

May he rest in peace.





Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
