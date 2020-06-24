Montpelier, VT
Raymond F. Keating passed from this earth June 12, 2020. He lived a full and loving life of 97 years. Born in Meriden, CT January 4, 1923, he left to join the U.S. Navy in 1942, shortly after the outbreak of World War II. His Navy adventures took him across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with memorable posts from Algeria and Morocco, to the Philippine Islands, Casco Bay Maine, Key West Florida, and finally to Tokyo Bay at the Japanese surrender, ending the conflict.
Ray returned home in 1946 and to his job at the Miller Johnson company where he worked as a printer for 35 years. He met Helen Frances Bride and they were married on May 1st, 1948. Helen predeceased Ray on April 4th, 2015 ending a loving and nourishing 67-year union. Their mutual Catholic faith was a consistent and lifelong feature of their relationship, first at St Rose parish in Meriden and later at St Augustine's in Montpelier.
They raised six children who survive them: Tim and wife Valerie of Los Angeles CA, Peter and wife Kathleen of Burlington VT, Kevin and late wife Carrie of Peoria AZ, Nancy and husband Kevin of Ridgecrest CA, Paul and partner Jennifer of Montpelier VT, and Tom of South Berwick ME. He also leaves nine grandchildren: Brendan of Burlington VT, Maeve and husband Mik of Burlington, Alyssa and partner Wesley of South Portland ME, Myles of Portland OR, Devlin of Santa Barbara CA, Bennett of Los Angeles CA, Owen of Burlington VT, Davis of Juneau AK and Liam of South Berwick ME - All of whom seemed to inherit his entertaining wit, and prankster like sense of humor. Ray was expressively grateful, perpetually content, and happiest when surrounded by his large loving family.
Ray and Helen retired to Montpelier in 1985. They loved their retirement years in Vermont, often volunteering at the Montpelier library, Food Pantry and Knights of Columbus bingo in Barre where Ray had a long-time presence. Ray spent his last nine years at Heaton Woods in Montpelier under the loving care and dedication of their remarkable staff.
The family would especially like to express their heartfelt thanks to Darcy Warner, who was a care giver to both Helen and Ray for many years, and to the kind staff at Heaton Woods.
In lieu of flowers please consider remembering Ray with a donation to the Montpelier Food Pantry at: 137 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602, or to your local food shelf resource.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
Raymond F. Keating passed from this earth June 12, 2020. He lived a full and loving life of 97 years. Born in Meriden, CT January 4, 1923, he left to join the U.S. Navy in 1942, shortly after the outbreak of World War II. His Navy adventures took him across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with memorable posts from Algeria and Morocco, to the Philippine Islands, Casco Bay Maine, Key West Florida, and finally to Tokyo Bay at the Japanese surrender, ending the conflict.
Ray returned home in 1946 and to his job at the Miller Johnson company where he worked as a printer for 35 years. He met Helen Frances Bride and they were married on May 1st, 1948. Helen predeceased Ray on April 4th, 2015 ending a loving and nourishing 67-year union. Their mutual Catholic faith was a consistent and lifelong feature of their relationship, first at St Rose parish in Meriden and later at St Augustine's in Montpelier.
They raised six children who survive them: Tim and wife Valerie of Los Angeles CA, Peter and wife Kathleen of Burlington VT, Kevin and late wife Carrie of Peoria AZ, Nancy and husband Kevin of Ridgecrest CA, Paul and partner Jennifer of Montpelier VT, and Tom of South Berwick ME. He also leaves nine grandchildren: Brendan of Burlington VT, Maeve and husband Mik of Burlington, Alyssa and partner Wesley of South Portland ME, Myles of Portland OR, Devlin of Santa Barbara CA, Bennett of Los Angeles CA, Owen of Burlington VT, Davis of Juneau AK and Liam of South Berwick ME - All of whom seemed to inherit his entertaining wit, and prankster like sense of humor. Ray was expressively grateful, perpetually content, and happiest when surrounded by his large loving family.
Ray and Helen retired to Montpelier in 1985. They loved their retirement years in Vermont, often volunteering at the Montpelier library, Food Pantry and Knights of Columbus bingo in Barre where Ray had a long-time presence. Ray spent his last nine years at Heaton Woods in Montpelier under the loving care and dedication of their remarkable staff.
The family would especially like to express their heartfelt thanks to Darcy Warner, who was a care giver to both Helen and Ray for many years, and to the kind staff at Heaton Woods.
In lieu of flowers please consider remembering Ray with a donation to the Montpelier Food Pantry at: 137 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602, or to your local food shelf resource.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.