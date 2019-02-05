Salvatore J. Oliano, 88, departed this life on January 29, 2019 at the Sun Terrace care facility, Sun City Center, Fla. He was the beloved husband of Bertha Oliano.



Salvatore was born in New Haven, CT on August 2, 1930 to the late Gennaro and Alicia (Cuticelli) Oliano. He was a graduate of Quinnipiac College earning a degree in Accounting. Sal served 4 years in the US Navy during the Korean conflict. He was employed in the pension division of the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years. After retirement Salvatore decided to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning his own business and started RPA, an investment and pension planning service which he ran for over 25 years. He enjoyed gardening, golf, his koi pond and in later years painting.



Salvatore is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Bertha (Williams) Oliano; son Martin and wife Patricia of Yardley, PA; son Robert and wife Joy of East Haven,CT; son Jerry and wife Sherri of Wallingford, CT. Grandchildren; Rob, Justin (and wife Jessi), Jared (and wife Kendall), Jacob, and Emma. Great granddaughter; Gabriele Grace. Brother; John and wife Gina Oliano of Loveladies, NJ. He was predeceased by a brother, Gennaro Oliano.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville (meet directly at church). The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 7th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm St., Wallingford. Burial with military honors will be held at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019