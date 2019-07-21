The Record-Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Teresa L. Smith


1963 - 2019
Teresa (Terry) L. Smith, 56, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on June 5, 1963 in Middletown, she was the daughter of Barbara (Krystofolski) Ryan and the late Edward L. Smith Sr. Teresa attended local schools in Meriden and was a graduate of the CT State Police Academy. She was employed as a Police Officer in Meriden until her retirement. Teresa enjoyed living in different areas of the United States and in 2018 she relocated to Cornish, New Hampshire. Teresa was a free spirit. She loved collecting antiques and was very talented at making jewelry. A loving mother, daughter, aunt, and sister, Teresa will be greatly missed.

Teresa is survived by her beloved sons, William McCeig, of Connecticut, and Austin Easi, of New Hampshire; a sister, Margaret Leighton and her husband, Dean, of Wallingford; two brothers Edward Smith Jr. and his wife, Lynda, of Clinton, and Paul Smith and his wife, Vicki, of New Hampshire; her two nieces whom she was very close with, Kelsey and Megan; a great-niece, Harper; a great-nephew, Jaxson; her second Mom, Roxanne, of Ascutney, Vt., and her best friend, Tammy Szymaszek.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, July 24 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on July 21, 2019
