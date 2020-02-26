Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele L. Tatro. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-8853 Send Flowers Obituary

Adele Lucille Darling Tatro passed away peacefully in her sleep on 19 February 2020 just three days shy of her 96th birthday. The daughter of Herbert M. Darling and Adele Varin Darling she was born on 22 February 1924 in Greenfield. No matter where she lived in the world, Greenfield was always "home" for her.



Lucille graduated from Greenfield High School in 1941 and was attending Kent's Hill Junior College in Maine when the United States entered WWII. She quit college and returned to Greenfield to be her father's secretary at Parts Manufacturing Company, which manufactured top secret aircraft parts.



It was here that she met and fell in love with Reginald E. Tatro of Enosburg Falls, Vermont before he enlisted January 1 1942. After serving over two years and 65 missions as a B-17 radio operator, he returned from New Guinea and Australia and they were married 17 April 1944. Lucille never realized she would be an Air Force wife for the next 23 years moving every two years from one part of the country to another. However she always took it in her stride and became involved in Base organizations for either family services or youth groups at each new location. Twice she and her family made the move to Clark Air Force Base in the Philippine Islands, first in 1953 and then again in 1964. Over the years and moves she made many fast and true friends that lasted her a lifetime. Her lovely cursive script was familiar to so many from the hundreds of letters that she sent on a regular basis to let her family and friends know of her latest home and family adventures. When her handwriting failed her, she went out and bought a computer and learned how to email, so she could once again "stay in touch" with those most important to her.



Lucille and Reg enjoyed traveling in their motorhomes over the years, as well as overseas trips to England and New Zealand. For many years they ventured to McAllen, Texas for the winters where she once again made new and lasting friends.



Over the years, Lucille had been active in many organizations and clubs including Dorothy Quincy Hancock Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution; Society of the Descendants of Colonial Clergy; Heritage Order First Families of Massachusetts; Museum of Industrial Heritage, Greenfield Ma; Rich Family Association; Kent's Hill School Alumni Association; Life member of illary; Red Cross Volunteer; Order of the Eastern Star, Mt Arayat Chapter; Alumni Friends of Historic Deerfield; and the Second Congregational Church, Greenfield, Ma. Lucille was passionate about genealogy and very proud of her strong heritage to the founders of New England.



She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 72 years Reginald Tatro, her brother Herbert E. Darling, sister-in-law Dorcus Fitch Darling. She will be remembered with love and affection by her three children Regina E. Hegg of Sun City, Az; Dean L. Tatro and wife Gaye of Orewa, New Zealand; Philip Tatro and wife Rosanne of Leesburg, Florida. Five grand-children Brenda Bergstrom (Todd) Golden, Co; Josh A. Hegg (Megan) of Paducah, Ky; Pearl L. Tatro Wellington, New Zealand; Marshall C. Tatro Chicago, Il; Keria Tatro Leesburg, Fl and four great-grandchildren Erika and Jake Bergstrom and Lily and Noah Hegg.



Along with 4 nephews Eugene Darling (Jean) of Montague; Roy Darling (Sara) of Greenfield; Alan Darling (Susan) of Winter Garden, Fl; Bruce Darling of Florida; great-nephew Scott Darling of Sutton, Ma; greatniece Christine Darling Bross of Greenfield. And an honorary nephew and niece Tim Benoit of Portland, Maine and Patty Benoit of Franklin County, Vermont.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Comprehensive Health Care for their dedication and service this past year and also to the caring staff at Franklin County Hospice.



Funeral services will be held Friday 6 March 2020 at 1:30 pm at Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home 87 Franklin Street, Greenfield, Ma. with visitation beginning at 1pm.



Committal prayers will take place Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 am at Green River Cemetery.

