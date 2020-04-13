Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Barry D. Sullivan, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away, April 9 at the age of 64 at home.



Our dad Barry was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on July 27, 1955, the son of George and Donna (Bailey) Sullivan. He graduated from Mohawk Trail Regional High School, class of 1974. Our dad was a born traveler and after graduating from high school, moved to Dickinson, Texas to work on the shipyards. It was there he married our mother, Terrie (Duprey) Sullivan. They were married 42 years.



After a few years in Texas, our parents returned to Colrain, Massachusetts where he stayed the remainder of his life. He worked 35 years at Hardigg (now Pelican) Industries and was a volunteer fireman with the Colrain Fire Department for over 30 years.



Our dad dreamed of retiring and traveling in his camper with our mom but due to the diagnosis of his terminal illness before his retirement, the dream of traveling the country was cut short. He didn't let that stop him though as he made the most of the years he had left. After his diagnosis, he traveled with Terrie to Lake George New York a couple of times, they traveled to Wells Maine to spend a week with their grandkids and made a few trips to Florida, even taking a two-week vacation to Disney World with the entire family. His final trip was again to Florida where he spent a couple of months spending time with his parents and siblings.



Our dad was well known for lending a hand to anyone in need and those who knew him well will remember him for his generosity. He was a large presence in the lives of our mother, me and Katie, and the gap that remains is a constant reminder of the impact he had on our lives.



Barry leaves behind his wife Terrie; his two daughters, Kelly (Donald) Charest; Katie (Devin) Boudreau; his two grandchildren who called him Papa, Brooke and Lucas Charest; his parents; his brother Terry (Mary) Sullivan, his sister Mary (Yasu) Shimada, and several nieces and nephews.



At this time there are no services planned. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In place of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colrain Fire Department, 51 Main Road, Colrain, MA 01340.



Arrangements are under the care of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit

Barry D. Sullivan, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away, April 9 at the age of 64 at home.Our dad Barry was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on July 27, 1955, the son of George and Donna (Bailey) Sullivan. He graduated from Mohawk Trail Regional High School, class of 1974. Our dad was a born traveler and after graduating from high school, moved to Dickinson, Texas to work on the shipyards. It was there he married our mother, Terrie (Duprey) Sullivan. They were married 42 years.After a few years in Texas, our parents returned to Colrain, Massachusetts where he stayed the remainder of his life. He worked 35 years at Hardigg (now Pelican) Industries and was a volunteer fireman with the Colrain Fire Department for over 30 years.Our dad dreamed of retiring and traveling in his camper with our mom but due to the diagnosis of his terminal illness before his retirement, the dream of traveling the country was cut short. He didn't let that stop him though as he made the most of the years he had left. After his diagnosis, he traveled with Terrie to Lake George New York a couple of times, they traveled to Wells Maine to spend a week with their grandkids and made a few trips to Florida, even taking a two-week vacation to Disney World with the entire family. His final trip was again to Florida where he spent a couple of months spending time with his parents and siblings.Our dad was well known for lending a hand to anyone in need and those who knew him well will remember him for his generosity. He was a large presence in the lives of our mother, me and Katie, and the gap that remains is a constant reminder of the impact he had on our lives.Barry leaves behind his wife Terrie; his two daughters, Kelly (Donald) Charest; Katie (Devin) Boudreau; his two grandchildren who called him Papa, Brooke and Lucas Charest; his parents; his brother Terry (Mary) Sullivan, his sister Mary (Yasu) Shimada, and several nieces and nephews.At this time there are no services planned. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In place of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colrain Fire Department, 51 Main Road, Colrain, MA 01340.Arrangements are under the care of Kostanski Funeral Home.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close