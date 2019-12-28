Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryl E. Holloway. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





She married Leonard (Buddy) L. Holloway in 1944 and were together until his passing in 2010. They lived on Ashuelot Road in Winchester and Northfield, MA for 75 years.



Beryl worked at the The Holstein in Brattleboro, then the family farm until 1967. Then she worked at Mount Hermon School, Eaglebrook School and then Greenfield Community College until her retirement. She earned her associate degree at 60. Her time at GCC and the many friends she made while there were very special to her.



She is survived by three daughters - Joy Hanrahan (Richard) of Winchester, NH, Susan Garland of Salisbury VT., and Gaye Lane (James) of Havelock, NC, and her son Peter M. Holloway (Loel) of Mendham, NJ. She had 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Beryl loved her church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Brattleboro, VT which she attended from childhood. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and chatting with the members after Sunday service.



She and Buddy loved their yard and gardening and sharing the bounty with friends and neighbors. Beryl enjoyed her walks and visiting with everyone along the way. Her Patriots and Celtics were an important part of her life. Any occasion for a gathering of family and friends was important, especially Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.



Beryl appreciated the frequent visits and assistance provides by her family, friends, and neighbors. The family would like to thank her homecare providers(Cammy, Brenda and Gloria) as well as her aides, hospice and the staff at Charlene Manor for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciate to First Church of Christ, Scientist Brattleboro, 57 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Also, given Beryl's desire to help others, an act of kindness to others would be a way of remembering her.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at a time to be announced.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences please visit

Beryl E. (Rounds) Holloway passed peacefully on December 25, 2019 at Charlene Manor in Greenfield, MA. She was born April 25, 1925 in Brattleboro, VT to Ray J. and Edna (Wilson) Rounds. She was raised in Brattleboro.She married Leonard (Buddy) L. Holloway in 1944 and were together until his passing in 2010. They lived on Ashuelot Road in Winchester and Northfield, MA for 75 years.Beryl worked at the The Holstein in Brattleboro, then the family farm until 1967. Then she worked at Mount Hermon School, Eaglebrook School and then Greenfield Community College until her retirement. She earned her associate degree at 60. Her time at GCC and the many friends she made while there were very special to her.She is survived by three daughters - Joy Hanrahan (Richard) of Winchester, NH, Susan Garland of Salisbury VT., and Gaye Lane (James) of Havelock, NC, and her son Peter M. Holloway (Loel) of Mendham, NJ. She had 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.Beryl loved her church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Brattleboro, VT which she attended from childhood. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and chatting with the members after Sunday service.She and Buddy loved their yard and gardening and sharing the bounty with friends and neighbors. Beryl enjoyed her walks and visiting with everyone along the way. Her Patriots and Celtics were an important part of her life. Any occasion for a gathering of family and friends was important, especially Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.Beryl appreciated the frequent visits and assistance provides by her family, friends, and neighbors. The family would like to thank her homecare providers(Cammy, Brenda and Gloria) as well as her aides, hospice and the staff at Charlene Manor for their loving care.In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciate to First Church of Christ, Scientist Brattleboro, 57 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Also, given Beryl's desire to help others, an act of kindness to others would be a way of remembering her.A memorial service will be held at a later date at a time to be announced.Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close