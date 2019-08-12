Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Doolittle Graves. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, August 5, 2019 Beverly Doolittle Graves, devoted wife to Robert E. Graves, and cherished mother to Dianna Graves, Donna Bryant and Peter Graves, passed away in Lake Wales,Florida.



Beverly was born in Northfield, Ma and lived in the Berkshire/Pioneer Valley area until she and Bob moved to Lake Wales, Florida where she continued to have an energetic, busy life.



Beverly's early years were spent as a Registered Nurse in the Franklin County and Farren Memorial Hospitals and later as a school nurse in Turners Falls and Northfield, MA. Beverly and Bob were later owners of Schaff Opticians with stores located throughout New England where she was a Board Certified Optician, Hearing Aid Specialist and Contact Lens Technician. Upon moving to Florida, Beverly continued working in the Optical Field and then later as a school crossing guard in the Lake Wales school system. She loved working with the children and they loved seeing "Miss Bev".



Her joys included her phenomenal hand knitted sweaters, mittens and socks, as well as her joy in making quilts and tatting doilies, coveted as gifts over the holidays. What made them so special was the love she knit in everything she made that keeps us warm and loved.



Beverly's passion was her family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Brooke, Damien, Nevaeh, Aariyah, Christopher, Allyson, Evelyn, Hilary, Eben, Nola, Taylor, and her beloved Shih Tzu Barnie..



A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.

