Lewis R. Muka
Lewis R. Muka, 93, of 209 South County Road, Leyden passed away Wednesday 9/16/2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. He was born on November 11, 1926, the son of Michael S. and Lena (Collis) Muka. He attended Leyden schools and graduated from Greenfield High School.

Lewis was a lifelong farmer. He had a love for farming, bee keeping, maple syrup production, gardening and forestry. He loved spending time with his family. He ran a very successful dairy farm with his family from the time he was 17 years old. In the 1970's he sold off the dairy cattle, but maintained all other aspects of the farm and took a position with Northeast Utilities. He worked in various positions with NU completing 20 years of service with them, retiring to the farm in Leyden.

Besides his beloved wife of sixty nine years, Irene D. (Dompier) Muka, Lewis leaves two sons, Michael Muka and his wife Irene of Fort Wayne, IN and James Muka and his wife Joyce of Leyden; four grandchildren, Shannon Schneider and her husband Fred of Fort Wayne, IN, Matthew Muka and his wife Ella of Leyden, Peter Muka of Leyden and his partner Laura Hancock, and Kyle Muka and his wife Sarah of San Diego, CA; four great grandchildren, Mason, Liam, Remi and Sawyer; a brother, Arthur Muka and his wife Betty of Ithaca, NY; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Recorder on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
